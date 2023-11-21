Early Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S-Series release often takes centre stage as the first major smartphone launch of any year, and 2024 won’t be any different. In fact, this year the launch could come a fortnight early.

According to a new report, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S24 series of phones on January 17, during an Unpacked event in San Jose, California.

The leak from The Elec also says Samsung plans to open pre-orders the next day, with phones reaching pre-order customers from January 26 onwards. The full on-sale date will be January 30, according to the report.

The report quotes a “Samsung Electronics official” as saying (translated) “We have decided to announce the Galaxy S24 series … on the 17th local time. Sales will also start immediately.”

Whether this comment was made on the record to the publication, or is a leak from a source, is unclear. It appears to be the latter because the piece ends with a Samsung communications rep refusing to comment. Trusted Reviews has approached Samsung for clarity.

The proposed January 17 date would be earlier than last year’s Galaxy S23 launch event, which took place on February 1, with the release date coming on February 17 last year. However, there is precedent for earlier launches with the Galaxy S21 range announced on January 14 2021.

The rumoured location of the event is also significant, given that’s in the same neighbourhood as Apple and Google.

Recent rumours have suggested there’ll be a premium titanium design for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while Samsung’s Exynos chips may make a return in some versions of the device, alongside those running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

It’s also thought Samsung is planning AI features to outdo the Pixel 8. Indeed Samsung has just announced a new “on-device mobile AI experience“, which includes an AI Live Translate Call feature. There was no hint of the prices within The Elec’s report, but recent speculation suggests there won’t be an increase on the starting prices of £849 for the standard Galaxy S23.