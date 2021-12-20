 large image

Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung just leaked the price

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung’s worst kept secret has just seen another leak, as the company has yet again seemingly spilled the beans, this time about the price.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is possibly the most leaked phone ever, as each week we’re hearing more news about the handset. This week, Samsung itself let slip how much the Galaxy S21 FE will cost in Europe.

Seeing as the company also leaked the user manual for the phone just this month, we can continue to piece together all the most important details about the Galaxy S21 FE before it’s even announced.

According to Softpedia News, Samsung posted a premature listing on the official Ireland website indicating that there will be two variations on the Galaxy S21 FE, with the first coming with 128GB of storage, and the second packing 256GB. The first model will cost €769 and the second €839, which translates to roughly £656 and £716, respectively. Unfortunately, the listing has since been taken down, so you won’t be able to check it out for yourself.

Interestingly, this is more expensive than the first FE model; the Galaxy S20 FE cost just £599 at launch in 2020, coming with 128GB of storage. Though it’s important to note that the conversions may differ when the phones are announced officially, so you can take these prices with a pinch of salt for now.

Looking at the rest of the phone, it’s expected that all models of the new Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and that there will be either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen will also have a 120Hz refresh rate to boot, as well as a fingerprint sensor embedded into the glass. You can also expect a triple-senor setup in terms of the camera, with a 32-megapixel selfie unit on the front.

We can only hope that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t be completely leaked before its announcement at CES 2022 in a few weeks, but stay tuned with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be keeping you in the loop for any new S21 FE updates.

