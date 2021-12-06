Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

One of the worst kept secrets has just seen another leak, as Samsung itself uploaded the support page for the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most leaked phones in recent memory, and Samsung seems to be in on the joke, as the company accidentally published a support page for the phone, though it’s now been taken down.

The page uploaded included an image of the phone alongside some basic information, there didn’t seem to be anything overly insightful in the leak.

We didn’t manage to get a screenshot of the page before Samsung removed it, however, you can check out the screenshot that Sammobile took just below.

Credit: Sammobile

Interestingly enough though, we did manage to snag a screenshot of British retailer Box.com since it currently is listing 11 phone cases on the site, all of which are supposedly made for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE model.

At the time of writing this page is still up, though many of the phone cases don’t have images.

Looking back at the phone itself, there aren’t any massive changes to the design and it looks similar to what a lot of previous leaks and rumours suggested. There is a pin-hole camera on the front and a triple camera set up around the back.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy S21 FE will be packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the Exynos 2100, as well as an IP68 water and dust rating. It’s also expected that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.4-inch HD+ display.

It’s not totally clear when the phone will actually launch, with rumours that it’s been delayed, but we’ll be sure to update you when the phone does launch, and if Samsung accidentally leaks any more of its products.