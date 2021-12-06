 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S21 FE: Now the user manual has leaked

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

One of the worst kept secrets has just seen another leak, as Samsung itself uploaded the support page for the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most leaked phones in recent memory, and Samsung seems to be in on the joke, as the company accidentally published a support page for the phone, though it’s now been taken down.

The page uploaded included an image of the phone alongside some basic information, there didn’t seem to be anything overly insightful in the leak.

We didn’t manage to get a screenshot of the page before Samsung removed it, however, you can check out the screenshot that Sammobile took just below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Credit: Sammobile

Interestingly enough though, we did manage to snag a screenshot of British retailer Box.com since it currently is listing 11 phone cases on the site, all of which are supposedly made for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE model.

At the time of writing this page is still up, though many of the phone cases don’t have images.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases Listed

Looking back at the phone itself, there aren’t any massive changes to the design and it looks similar to what a lot of previous leaks and rumours suggested. There is a pin-hole camera on the front and a triple camera set up around the back.

In terms of internals, the Galaxy S21 FE will be packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the Exynos 2100, as well as an IP68 water and dust rating. It’s also expected that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.4-inch HD+ display.

It’s not totally clear when the phone will actually launch, with rumours that it’s been delayed, but we’ll be sure to update you when the phone does launch, and if Samsung accidentally leaks any more of its products.

You might like…

Pokémon Go gets a special update for iPhones

Pokémon Go gets a special update for iPhones

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
The Xiaomi 12 has an unusual design in its latest leak

The Xiaomi 12 has an unusual design in its latest leak

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
These $1499 jeans have a pocket just for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

These $1499 jeans have a pocket just for the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set for Vegas CES 2022 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set for Vegas CES 2022 launch

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Oppo’s released another super cheap Moto G rival

Oppo’s released another super cheap Moto G rival

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests serious charging speeds

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests serious charging speeds

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.