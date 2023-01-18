 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Football is finally tackling VAR tech’s most annoying aspect

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been giving technology a bad name for years now, when it’s often the human in charge of the system that’s to blame for igniting the fury of fans.

Things got a little bit better at the World Cup, when semi-automated offside decisions sped things up and gave fans and players more confidence in the accuracy. Meanwhile, the technology within the footballs themselves managed to rob Cristiano Ronaldo of a goal he was dubiously claiming. That was enjoyable.

Save £60 on the Pulse 3D headset with this PS5 bundle

Save £60 on the Pulse 3D headset with this PS5 bundle

Buy a PS5 from BT, and you can get the Pulse 3D headset for just £30 extra, marking a saving of £60.

  • BT
  • Save £60
  • PS5 & Pulse 3D for £499
View Deal

However, the game is yet to resolve arguably the biggest annoyance among supporters who are watching in the stadium at home or on TV – the lack of transparency about why decisions have been reached by the VAR.

That will begin to change at next months FIFA Club World Cup, where the governing body will trial explaining decisions to supporters who would otherwise be left in the dark.

Other sports have achieved this quite successfully, with cricket and rugby hearing the conversations between the on-field and video room officials discussions over how a decision has been reached. In the NFL and NBA the results of the video reviews are announced to the crowd. It offers some transparency over the process that has been denied to football fans since the imposition of VAR at the 2018 World Cup and in the Premier League in 2019.

Rule makers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab) say if the trail is a success it may be furthered at other tournaments, including this summer’s Women’s World Cup. The decision is backed by Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“We think it’s important in terms of transparency, predominantly to the crowd in the stadium, who at the moment don’t get enough information as to what’s happening with a decision.” he said (via Sky Sports).”We are trialling this in the hardest environment first because we think it will be easier in domestic leagues.”

Meanwhile, there won’t be a countdown clock on making VAR decisions as some in the game had called for.

You might like…

New HomePod won’t support stereo pairing with the original

New HomePod won’t support stereo pairing with the original

Chris Smith 53 mins ago
Returnal system requirements: The PC specs you need for this PS5 classic

Returnal system requirements: The PC specs you need for this PS5 classic

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
HomePod mini will get some of the best HomePod 2 features

HomePod mini will get some of the best HomePod 2 features

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United: Live stream on TV or listen for free

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United: Live stream on TV or listen for free

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus specs leak in full

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Apple goes back to the drawing board with cheaper AR glasses

Apple goes back to the drawing board with cheaper AR glasses

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.