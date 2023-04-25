Focal’s high-end Hi-Fi kit supercharges the Porsche 911’s in-car sound system

Focal has announced a high-end audio kit for cars, specifically compatible with the Porsche 911 (922) for those looking to supercharge the Porsche’s sound system.

The kit is called the P60 Limited Edition, and is composed of two woofers, three midrange speakers and a pair of tweeters (front connection including a central connection), with Focal using a ‘W’ cone for the midrange and woofer drivers for uncoloured sound, a dynamic and powerful bass performance along with a wide soundstage, while for high frequencies a Beryllium inverted dome tweeter is used to assist in delivering crystal clear treble and high level of detail.

200W of power is supplied to the woofer, 100W to the midrange and a further 100W to the tweeter. Most interestingly of all is that the P60 Limited Edition is a plug and play kit, so you won’t have to buy the latest generation Porsche 911 to sample this audio system, you can simply just add it to Porsche. If you have one that is.

In-keeping with its Porsche 911 compatibility, only 911 units have been made. Each one has been handcrafted in Focal’s workshops to perfectly adapt to the original speaker driver locations and to be installed discreetly.

And in order to certify the uniqueness of the luck 911 to buy the P60 Limited Edition, the speaker drivers have had a serial number engraved on their surround. An unscrewable, hand-stamped aluminium plate certifies all 911 pieces to make each one unique.

There’s no mention of a price but if you are looking to the P60 Limited Edition installed, then there is a link on the Focal website to dealers who can install it.