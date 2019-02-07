It looks like Fitbit is shaping up to have a busy MWC 2019. Not only have we seen what looks suspiciously like a new Fitbit Versa 2, but now pictures of a brand new device have emerged, which make it look like the company is set to target a new and younger demographic.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Fitbit has aimed younger than its core audience, with last year’s Fitbit Ace targeted squarely at the 8-13 age group (and their parents), but this unnamed device (via TechnoBuffalo) looks to be going even younger.

The pictures show a brightly-coloured wristband with an elongated black and white display. The devices shown come in bold blue and vibrant pink colour schemes, although the back of the devices show a differently coloured buckle: yellow for the blue wearable, and green for the pink one.

If the cartoony font for the clockface wasn’t a clue that this is aimed at 5-8 year-olds, then the monster and rocket ship motifs are something of a dead giveaway.

That perhaps hints at gamified elements, like those seen on the Garmin Vivofit Junior. At the very least, a step counter is clearly visible to encourage an active lifestyle, and if past form is to be followed, parents will be able to keep a careful eye on the data synced to their Fitbit app.

That’s really all we know for now. It’s not clear when this device will be launched, but you wouldn’t bet against a reveal in Barcelona, with MWC 2019 just around the corner. We’ll be on the ground in Spain, and if anything is announced, you’ll be the first to know.

Is an activity tracker for a under 10s overkill?