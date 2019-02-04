The Fitbit Versa is one of the best things the wearable company has released in ages. It’s stylish, comfortable, has a decent range of features and includes all the competitive community features that make the app so popular.

So what can you do to improve it? Well, not a great deal if these alleged Fitbit Versa 2 renders published by Technobuffalo are to be believed. In fact, barring the flashy new colours – described by the site as “silver, rose pink, purple and cyan blue” – it looks exactly the same as the previous version.

So could we be looking at some new colours for the original, rather than a Fitbit Versa 2? It’s possible, although I wouldn’t rule out an ‘evolution, not revolution’ approach from Fitbit.

Witness the physical difference between the Fitbit Charge 2 and Charge 3, and you’ll see a company that knows a winning formula when it sees one. It’s not like the Fitbit Versa is an ugly product that needs a radical redesign.

So what could we see being added? Well, Fitbit Pay for all would seem like a sensible starting point. It was included on the special edition of the Versa, so it wasn’t a technical issue stopping it before. Not that it’s hugely useful in the UK, with just boon, Danske Bank, Santander and Starling Bank supporting it over here.

There’s also the chance that GPS could be added, but it’s doubtful given its familiar-looking design and the fact that the feature is currently reserved only for the more expensive Fitbit Ionic. Without the upsell of GPS, where does that leave the healthy margins of the most expensive product?

Given we’re coming up to the anniversary of the Fitbit Versa’s March 2018 launch, it wouldn’t be surprising if more details are just around the corner. Watch this space.

