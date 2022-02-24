 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

FIFA 23 could be the final game in the series with the FIFA name

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

EA has once again hinted that it could be abandoning the FIFA license for future games in the series, which would force the company to adopt a new name.

VGC reports that EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, has claimed the company could be better off ending its relationship with FIFA, as negotiations stall for a new agreement for 2023 onwards.

In a meeting with employees back in November, Wilson reportedly said, “As we’ve looked to the future we want to grow the franchise, and ironically the FIFA licence has actually been an impediment to that.

“Our players tell us they want more modes of play, different things beyond 11v11 and different types of gameplay. I would tell you, it’s been a fight to get FIFA to acknowledge the types of things that we want to create, because they say our licence only covers certain categories.

“Our players want us to expand into the digital ecosystem more broadly… our fans are telling us they want us to go and participate in that space. Our FIFA licence has actually precluded us from doing a lot of this stuff. Again, FIFA is just the name on the box, but they’ve precluded our ability to be able to branch into the areas that players want.”

It’s unclear which features EA has been blocked from implementing, although it’s still certainly interesting to hear that FIFA has put limitations on the studio.

Money also seems to have had an impact on negotiations, as New York Times reports that FIFA is demanding a payment of $2.5 billion (double the cost of the previous agreement) for EA to continue using the license.

Don’t worry about losing the ability to play as the likes of Mo Salah at Anfield though, as EA has implied it would still be able to retain the the licencing for players and stadiums, since such deals are arranged separately. The only thing that would potentially change is the name on the front of the box.

VGC suggests that FIFA 23 could be the last game in the series (ignoring the upcoming World Cup editions) to use the FIFA licensing. So what could next year’s entry be called instead? Reports indicate that EA has already filed a trademark for ‘EA Sports FC’. Only time will tell whether EA is simply bluffing, or genuinely serious about pulling the plug and adopting a new name.

You might like…

Here are all the accessibility features in Horizon Forbidden West

Here are all the accessibility features in Horizon Forbidden West

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Oppo Find X5 series: All you need to know about the new flagship phones

Oppo Find X5 series: All you need to know about the new flagship phones

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro renders leak

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro renders leak

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
The PureBook Pro is Nokia’s new budget-friendly laptop

The PureBook Pro is Nokia’s new budget-friendly laptop

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
Here are the PlayStation Plus games coming in March

Here are the PlayStation Plus games coming in March

Gemma Ryles 21 hours ago
Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches globally, almost a year after its unveiling

Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches globally, almost a year after its unveiling

Peter Phelps 21 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.