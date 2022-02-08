 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Epic confirms Fortnite won’t be playable on Steam Deck without Windows

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Steam Deck is set to launch this month, allowing you to access your Steam library on the go. However, Epic Games has revealed that there are no plans to update Fortnite to ensure compatibility for the portable.

Of course, Fortnite isn’t currently available through Steam which makes it tricky to play on the Steam Deck to begin with. But there was always hope that there could still be a way to get Fortinte running on the Linux-based portable through other means.

But Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO, has now dashed those hopes, by suggesting the company has no plans to update Fortnite in order to make it compatible with Linux and Proton.

The Steam Deck is installed with Linux at default in order to run SteamOS. This has led to multiple compatibility issues, as many games have not been designed to run on Linux. Fortunately, Valve has come up with a solution, with a compatibility layer called Proton enabling the Linux-based SteamOS to run Windows games.

However, Tim Sweeney has now confirmed that Fortnite will not be updated to make it compatible with Proton or Linux, citing concerns regarding compatibility with its anti-cheat software, Easy Anti-Cheat.

When asked by Twitter user @Stormy178 whether Epic will be updating Fortnite to make it compatible with Proton, Sweeney replied: “Fortnite no, but there’s a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck.”

“We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations including custom ones.”

It is of course possible for Epic Games to make Fortnite compatible with SteamOS specifically, but it would require a lot of effort which Sweeney claims is not worthwhile given the small market.

In a message to The Verge, Sweeney said, “Linux is a small market already and if you subdivide it by blessed kernel versions then it’s even smaller.”

This suggests that Epic Games could potentially change its mind in the future if the Steam Deck proves popular enough, although it remains doubtful for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, there is a work around to get Fortnite running on the Steam Deck, as it’s possible to install Windows on the portable since it’s an open platform. However, doing so will mean you’ll miss out on features that SteamOS provides, such as having AMD’s FSR technology supported by every game.

So if you were planning on buying a Steam Deck to play Fortnite, you may be out of luck. Fortunately, the battle-royale shooter is available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile, so you’ve still got plenty of options.

You might like…

Peloton cutting 20 percent of workforce and replacing CEO

Peloton cutting 20 percent of workforce and replacing CEO

Jon Mundy 29 mins ago
The Galaxy S22 could come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy S22 could come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro

Hannah Davies 57 mins ago
Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming phone coming next week

Nubia Red Magic 7 gaming phone coming next week

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
What are Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E?

What are Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E?

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Motorola Edge 30 coming late February

Motorola Edge 30 coming late February

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Final Audio unveils first ever Bluetooth ANC headphones in the UX3000

Final Audio unveils first ever Bluetooth ANC headphones in the UX3000

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.