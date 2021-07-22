What is AMD FSR? FidelityFX Super Resolution explained

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ve probably heard the term ‘FSR’. But what does it mean, and why is it suddenly so popular?

We’ve put together this guide for FSR to help you understand the important facts for AMD’s new technology and which games support it. Keep reading to find out everything you’ll ever need to know about AMD FSR.

What is FSR?

FSR (which stands for FidelityFX Super Resolution) is an AMD feature that has a similar objective as DLSS, which means it helps to boost a game’s framerate performance when your GPU is struggling with intensive games.

But unlike DLSS, it doesn’t require machine learning, specific training routes for each game, or a special-purpose logic within the GPU. Instead, it uses simple spatial upscaling, so it can work on a variety of hardware.

Spatial image processing uses neighbouring pixels for the higher resolution image sent to the display, resulting in a clearer image for us to see. It also compensates for ray tracing by enhancing the image quality and improving framerates for slower graphics cards.

FSR supports a large range of GPUs, from both AMD and Nvidia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X have also been confirmed to support the technology.

Which games support FSR?

AMD launched FSR with just seven games to its name, with Godfall being the most high-profile. However, they have recently bought out more, and now have nine total games that support FSR.

The games that currently support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution are:

Godfall

Dota 2

Resident Evil Village

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

22 Racing Series

Anno 1800

Arcamageddon

Kingshunt

Necromunda: Hired Gun

The Riftbreaker

Terminator: Resistance

Some of the upcoming games that will be available to play with FSR are Far Cry 6, Vampire Blood Hunt and Farming Simulator 22. AMD will be continuously adding support for more games, so keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Which graphic cards support FSR?

FSR works on many graphics cards, and is not restricted to the latest generation. Some of the graphic cards that are compatible include the old Radeon RX 460, going up to AMD’s latest Radeon RX series, including the RX 5000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics.

AMD FSR, surprisingly, will also be compatible with Nvidia cards since it it’s an open platform, starting from the 10 and 16 series to the latest RTX 30-series.

Basically, FSR will work on a whole lot of graphic cards, but to ease any stress we’ve included a small selection of graphics card families that will do the trick below.

Radeon RX 6000/ 6000M Series

Radeon RX 5000/ 5000M Series

Radeon RX Vega Series

Radeon RX 500 Series

Radeon RX 480/ 470/ 460

Nvidia GTX 10/ 16 Series

Nvidia RTX 20 Series

Nvidia RTX 30 Series

Ryzen 2000 Series CPUs with Radeon GPUs

Is FSR available on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

FSR is breaking its way into the console world now, as Arcamageddon developers revealed that the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be getting AMD FSR support.

Microsoft has also confirmed Xbox Game Development Kit will now include AMD FSR libraries, which will allow game developers to implement the feature into games much quicker.

Just like with PC, you’ll be limited to a small list of games that currently support FSR, so don’t expect it to work on the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Microsoft Flight Simulator in the immediate future.

That said, considering the benefits of FSR, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the technology show up in more console games in the near future,