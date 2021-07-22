Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is AMD FSR? FidelityFX Super Resolution explained

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re a PC gamer, you’ve probably heard the term ‘FSR’. But what does it mean, and why is it suddenly so popular?

We’ve put together this guide for FSR to help you understand the important facts for AMD’s new technology and which games support it. Keep reading to find out everything you’ll ever need to know about AMD FSR.

FSR (which stands for FidelityFX Super Resolution) is an AMD feature that has a similar objective as DLSS, which means it helps to boost a game’s framerate performance when your GPU is struggling with intensive games.

But unlike DLSS, it doesn’t require machine learning, specific training routes for each game, or a special-purpose logic within the GPU. Instead, it uses simple spatial upscaling, so it can work on a variety of hardware.

Spatial image processing uses neighbouring pixels for the higher resolution image sent to the display, resulting in a clearer image for us to see. It also compensates for ray tracing by enhancing the image quality and improving framerates for slower graphics cards.

FSR supports a large range of GPUs, from both AMD and Nvidia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X have also been confirmed to support the technology.

AMD launched FSR with just seven games to its name, with Godfall being the most high-profile. However, they have recently bought out more, and now have nine total games that support FSR.

The games that currently support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution are:

  • Godfall
  • Dota 2
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • 22 Racing Series
  • Anno 1800
  • Arcamageddon
  • Kingshunt
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun
  • The Riftbreaker
  • Terminator: Resistance

Some of the upcoming games that will be available to play with FSR are Far Cry 6, Vampire Blood Hunt and Farming Simulator 22. AMD will be continuously adding support for more games, so keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

What is DLSS and which games are supported?

What is DLSS and which games are supported?

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

AMD finally reveals launch date for DLSS rival

AMD finally reveals launch date for DLSS rival

Best list Ryan Jones 2 months ago

FSR works on many graphics cards, and is not restricted to the latest generation. Some of the graphic cards that are compatible include the old Radeon RX 460, going up to AMD’s latest Radeon RX series, including the RX 5000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics.

AMD FSR, surprisingly, will also be compatible with Nvidia cards since it it’s an open platform, starting from the 10 and 16 series to the latest RTX 30-series.

Basically, FSR will work on a whole lot of graphic cards, but to ease any stress we’ve included a small selection of graphics card families that will do the trick below.

  • Radeon RX 6000/ 6000M Series
  • Radeon RX 5000/ 5000M Series
  • Radeon RX Vega Series
  • Radeon RX 500 Series
  • Radeon RX 480/ 470/ 460
  • Nvidia GTX 10/ 16 Series
  • Nvidia RTX 20 Series
  • Nvidia RTX 30 Series
  • Ryzen 2000 Series CPUs with Radeon GPUs

FSR is breaking its way into the console world now, as Arcamageddon developers revealed that the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be getting AMD FSR support.

Microsoft has also confirmed Xbox Game Development Kit will now include AMD FSR libraries, which will allow game developers to implement the feature into games much quicker.

Just like with PC, you’ll be limited to a small list of games that currently support FSR, so don’t expect it to work on the likes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Microsoft Flight Simulator in the immediate future.

That said, considering the benefits of FSR, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the technology show up in more console games in the near future,

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.