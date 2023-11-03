Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra to get the titanium treatment

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Following the iPhone 15 Pro launch, it appears titanium is the smartphone metal du jour with Samsung set to follow suit.

According to a new report, the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium alloy frame. With Apple opting for the metal to frame the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung has reportedly decide to follow suit.

The report from The Elec says Samsung has been mulling the change for a while now but has now been working with a Chinese supplier to put it into production. The report says the decision to use the material came “recently”. We wonder why?

However, while the iPhone 15 Pro saw the weight of the device dropped by 10% thanks to the use of titanium, Samsung may struggle to make the same gains.

“Apple used stainless steel prior to the adoption of titanium for Pro models so it could achieve a dramatic weight cut. Samsung has always been using light aluminium so it is difficult to achieve this,” the report says.

The report speculates that with Samsung and Apple both on board, the adoption of titanium could become an industry wide tend.

The Galaxy S24 picture is now starting to become a little clearer. Just yesterday we heard Samsung is going to use both Exynos and Snapdragon processors for the Galaxy S24 range, but according to Qualcomm the S24 Ultra will be exclusively powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. A benchmarking report has the CPU clocked at 3.4GHz.

What are you hoping for from Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra?

