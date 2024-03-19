Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson announces Supersonic Nural smart hair dryer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Dyson has announced the Supersonic Nural, a smart hair dryer that employs intelligent sensors to protect hair.

The Supersonic Nural comes with a Scalp protect mode that will measure the distance to your head using a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, rather like you’ll find on many high-end smartphones. It will then automatically reduce the heat output to 55°C (“the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed”) as the hair dryer is moved closer to your hair.

Dyson has fitted its latest high-end hair dryer with LED lights that will change colour according to the current heat output, moving from blue to yellow to orange to red.

Besides reducing heat according to distance, the Supersonic Nural will detect when you put it down during styling using an accelerometer (again, like the on you’ll find in your phone) and will pause its operation accordingly.

Dyson’s intelligent hair dryer will also remember and restore the last heat and airflow settings you used for any one of the five available attachments, which now includes the new Wave+curl diffuser.

While the basic design is very similar to the original Dyson Supersonic, the Supersonic Nural comes with a cool semi-transparent rim that showcases all of these clever sensors.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural will be made available on the Dyson website from May. With a price of £399.99, it won’t be cheap.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

