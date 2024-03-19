Dyson announces Supersonic Nural smart hair dryer

Dyson has announced the Supersonic Nural, a smart hair dryer that employs intelligent sensors to protect hair.

The Supersonic Nural comes with a Scalp protect mode that will measure the distance to your head using a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, rather like you’ll find on many high-end smartphones. It will then automatically reduce the heat output to 55°C (“the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed”) as the hair dryer is moved closer to your hair.

Dyson has fitted its latest high-end hair dryer with LED lights that will change colour according to the current heat output, moving from blue to yellow to orange to red.

Besides reducing heat according to distance, the Supersonic Nural will detect when you put it down during styling using an accelerometer (again, like the on you’ll find in your phone) and will pause its operation accordingly.

Dyson’s intelligent hair dryer will also remember and restore the last heat and airflow settings you used for any one of the five available attachments, which now includes the new Wave+curl diffuser.

While the basic design is very similar to the original Dyson Supersonic, the Supersonic Nural comes with a cool semi-transparent rim that showcases all of these clever sensors.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural will be made available on the Dyson website from May. With a price of £399.99, it won’t be cheap.