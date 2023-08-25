Dutch Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

F1 is back from its summer break, but if you ask us, we’re not expecting much to change in terms of results as Red Bull and Max Verstappen look to resume their dominance.

And you wouldn’t bet against this combination, especially at the home race of the Dutchman as F1 lands at Zandvoort. But stranger things have happened, and perhaps over the four-week recess other teams have caught up a little to the Red Bull rocket.

If performance remans unchanged since Spa, then it’s looking likely that McLaren would once again give Red Bull their closest challenge, ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin, the latter seems to have hit a slump in form after their upgrades didn’t go in the direction they hoped for. Ferrari are also struggling, with only a few podiums as they head into the second half of the championship.

The ‘silly season’ for F1 contracts doesn’t seem so silly this year. Haas has tied up Hulkenberg and Magnussen to new contracts but there are question marks over Williams’ Logan Sargeant and Alpha Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, so they’ll be looking for good performances as we reach the business end.

The weather forecast is looking pretty grey with light showers forecasted across all three days. What impact will that have? Here’s how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live on TV and online to find out.

What time is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix in the UK?

The Dutch Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday August 27th.

Here’s the schedule for the weekend:

Friday 25th August

11.30am – Practice 1

3pm – Practice 2

Saturday 26th August

10.30am – Practice 3

2pm – Dutch qualifying

Sunday 27th August

2pm – Dutch Grand Prix race

How to watch the Dutch F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month with the Italian and Singapore grand prixs following in September.

What time are the Dutch Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday August 26th and start at 6.45pm. Race highlights are on Sunday August 27th at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

