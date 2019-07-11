Don’t get your hopes up for Nintendo Switch Pro this year, the company says

After the surprise announcement of Nintendo Switch Lite earlier this week, the company has said it will be the only new console coming this year.

It has been rumoured previously that two new hardware models – including the now unveiled Lite – would be coming in 2019. Now, the big dog has emerged to clear things up.

“[Nintendo Switch Lite will] be the only new Nintendo Switch hardware this holiday, as Bowser says the larger Switch won’t get an upgrade right now,” wrote CNET following a briefing from Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser. Yes, that’s really his name.

A recent filing with the FCC also confirms that components within the Nintendo Switch will be changing, hinting towards the new and improved model being in production.

More specifically, the filing states that the original Nintendo Switch model will be receiving an updated graphics processor and flash storage. Perhaps the vanilla console will be phased out for the more powerful version.

Whether or not this updated processor is the Switch Pro or merely a small update to what we already have remains unclear, although we’re bound to find out more soon.

Nintendo Switch Lite is due to launch on September 20 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a limited-edition console is also in the works for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Switch Lite features a completely revised aesthetic and will launch in three distinct colours – yellow, grey and turqoise. It lacks the ability to dock to a television or remove the joy-cons, all in return for a cheaper price of $199. UK pricing is still unconfirmed.

It also has 30% more battery life compared to the original console, likely because of its smaller screen and reduced feature set. We’re relieved that we’ll have a bit of extra time to spook ourselve with Luigi’s Mansion 3 on the move.

