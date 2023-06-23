Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dirac and Polestar collaborate to create next-gen in-car audio system for the Polestar 3

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

There’s been a lot of interest for in-car audio systems these past few years and the latest one that’s caught our attention is the collaboration between Dirac and Polestar.

Polestar, in case you’re unaware, is a Swedish automotive brand; and they’ve teamed up with another Swedish company in Dirac, who are one of the leading brands in audio optimisation; to help create the in-car system for the Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3 is an electric powered SUV, and the sound system is actually a 1610 watt Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound creation. When combined with Dirac’s Opteo Professional tech (it’s sound optimisation solution), it’s claim that it produces a “clear, balanced, and immersive sound experience that’s consistent across very seat of the vehicle.”

The sound systems seeks to address the problem of placing speakers within the cabin of a car but still achieving an optimal audio performance. Speakers in a car can often can interfere with each other, causing distortion and reducing audio clarity, so this in-car audio system features a patented multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO) mixed phase impulse response correction technology that works in concert with the Bowers & Wilkins system to enable all the speakers in the car to work intelligently with each other, and co-correct each other’s impulse response.

Polestar 3 D Zinc Nappa, Black Ash deco

Dirac claims that its Opteo Professional tech erases the effects of the cabin from the audio, with richer, more balanced and more dynamic sound audible from every seat.

For those familiar with Bowers & Wilkins, there are 25 speakers within the cabin of the Polestar 3 and they use the company’s proprietary tech with its Tweeter-on-Top and Continuum Cone to provide audio as it was intended to be heard.

Prices for the Polestar 3 start at £79,900, with deliveries not expected to start until Q4 2023. You can take a closer look at the car on the Polestar UK website.

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro will have an in-flight Travel Mode – here’s what we know

Apple Vision Pro will have an in-flight Travel Mode – here’s what we know

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This is the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake

This is the cheapest price for the Super Mario RPG remake

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Apple and LG team-up to transform the hotel TV experience

Apple and LG team-up to transform the hotel TV experience

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Sony would deny Activision PS6 details if Microsoft takeover happens

Sony would deny Activision PS6 details if Microsoft takeover happens

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to scrap it out in cage fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to scrap it out in cage fight

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D love letter to fans of the originals

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D love letter to fans of the originals

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.