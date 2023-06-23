Dirac and Polestar collaborate to create next-gen in-car audio system for the Polestar 3

There’s been a lot of interest for in-car audio systems these past few years and the latest one that’s caught our attention is the collaboration between Dirac and Polestar.

Polestar, in case you’re unaware, is a Swedish automotive brand; and they’ve teamed up with another Swedish company in Dirac, who are one of the leading brands in audio optimisation; to help create the in-car system for the Polestar 3.

The Polestar 3 is an electric powered SUV, and the sound system is actually a 1610 watt Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound creation. When combined with Dirac’s Opteo Professional tech (it’s sound optimisation solution), it’s claim that it produces a “clear, balanced, and immersive sound experience that’s consistent across very seat of the vehicle.”

The sound systems seeks to address the problem of placing speakers within the cabin of a car but still achieving an optimal audio performance. Speakers in a car can often can interfere with each other, causing distortion and reducing audio clarity, so this in-car audio system features a patented multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO) mixed phase impulse response correction technology that works in concert with the Bowers & Wilkins system to enable all the speakers in the car to work intelligently with each other, and co-correct each other’s impulse response.

Dirac claims that its Opteo Professional tech erases the effects of the cabin from the audio, with richer, more balanced and more dynamic sound audible from every seat.

For those familiar with Bowers & Wilkins, there are 25 speakers within the cabin of the Polestar 3 and they use the company’s proprietary tech with its Tweeter-on-Top and Continuum Cone to provide audio as it was intended to be heard.

Prices for the Polestar 3 start at £79,900, with deliveries not expected to start until Q4 2023. You can take a closer look at the car on the Polestar UK website.