Dirac Live auto target curve makes it easier to get better audio quality

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Dirac’s latest piece of technology looks to make it easier for consumers to get even better sound quality out of their sound systems.

The Dirac Live solution is now able to automatically generate an auto target curve “based on a specific sound system’s unique measurements”. According to Dirac, this allows consumers who don’t have the in-depth knowledge to fiddle with room correction procedures the opportunity to enjoy “the best sound possible” without getting their hands dirty (figuratively speaking).

The new auto target curve is claimed to more faithfully reflect the characteristics of the measured sound system, although this doesn’t take into account “the adverse acoustic effects of the room”. The idea is a more balanced and lifelike presentation that still retains the speakers’ individual flavour.

If there’s a need to further tweak the performance of the system, users will have the option to manually adjust the target curve through a new and simplified interface available in the Dirac Live mobile app. Changes can be made by dragging a sound region up or down to increase or decrease the volume. This won’t replace the classic filter design in the app, which remains intact.

Jakob Ågren, Head of Product Management at Dirac. said: “Many of the first uses of Dirac Live—more than a decade ago—were in cinemas or high-end home theatres, where experts calibrated and tuned sound systems using Dirac Live. But that’s no longer the case. With more mass-market AVRs now offering our breakthrough solution, Dirac Live has gone mainstream. However, when addressing this new, larger audience, it became clear that attaining the optimal sound experience should be as easy as possible. Our new auto target curve eliminates the need for manual adjustments, allowing new users to sit back and enjoy superior sound.”

The auto target curve is available to download now through the Dirac Live mobile app, with desktop functionality expected later this year. Dirac Live-enabled devices from NAD, Onkyo, Pioneer, Integra and Pioneer Elite are all compatible with the Dirac Live mobile app.

