Denon launches affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar

Jon Mundy

Denon has launched the DHT-S218, a well-specced yet affordable soundbar with Dolby Atmos support.

For those with smaller rooms and TVs, spending big on a meaty soundbar doesn’t make a great deal of sense. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re happy to settle for ‘cheap and cheerful’, however, and that’s where the Denon DHT-S218 comes in.

It’s a compact (890 x 120 x 67mm and 3.6kg) 2.1 soundbar with two mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and two integrated down-firing subwoofers, all for £249. As we’ve already highlighted, you also get Dolby Atmos support, which is rare for this sort of money.

Dolby DHT-S218 affordable soundbar

The DHT-S218 also packs Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio for low latency streaming, as well as multi pairing and multi point support to let you switch seamlessly between multiple phones or tablets.

Denon’s new soundbar also features HDMI eARC connectivity, which isn’t always a given in cheaper soundbars. The Sonos Ray is perhaps the Denon DHT-S218’s most obvious rival, and it doesn’t feature HDMI eARC – or Dolby Atmos for that matter.

Throw in optical audio, analogue and subwoofer outputs, and you have one well connected compact soundbar.

Denon Dialog Enhancer will improve the clarity of dialogue, using three different modes to help you find the right balance of vocals and overall volume.

It really does look like you’re getting a lot of soundbar for your £249. You can buy the Denon DHT-S218 affordable soundbar right now from all the usual retailers.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech

