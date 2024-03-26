Cyberpunk 2077 is free to play this week

One of the biggest and most visually opulent games of recent years, Cyberpunk 2077, is going to be free to play on PS5 and Xbox later this week.

After an unmitigated disaster of a launch, during which developer CD Projekt Red’s grand promises were shattered on the rocks of bug-addled reality, Cyberpunk 2077 has steadily rallied to become the sci-fi action RPG we all hoped it would be. Or at the very least, a slick and playable game.

If those damning early reviews burned you, or you sold your physical copy in a fit of pique after the umpteenth crash, CD Projekt Red is extending another olive branch. From this Thursday at 4pm CET, all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to play a free trial of Cyberpunk 2077 for free. This free trial will run until Monday April 1 at 08:59 CEST (watch out for that clock change, people).

So what’s the catch? You’ll only have five hours in which to explore the teeming future metropolis of Night City, but that should be plenty of time to give you a strong flavour of the game.

You’ll also only have full access to the main game, not the recent Phantom Liberty expansion. That makes perfect sense, given that this expansion is aimed at seasoned Cyberpunk 2077 vets.

The good news is that you won’t even need a paid Sony or Microsoft subscription to take advantage of this free Cyberpunk 2077 trial. We haven’t heard anything about the PC version, however.

We awarded Cyberpunk 2077 4 out of 5 in our review, even with all its faults and bugs. “Exploring Night City is an unparalleled joy, depicting a dystopian world with an unmatched level of detail in the genre,” we concluded.