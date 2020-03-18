Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Coronavirus has caused a surge in VPN usage

George Storr

VPN usage has skyrocketed recently, with many people forced to work from home or self-isolate during the on-going coronavirus outbreak. 

VPNs offer a way to anonymise and encrypt your online activity and are used for a variety of reasons. They can also help to bypass geoblocks on certain kinds of online streaming content. For example, some Disney Plus users were able to log-on in the UK before the UK release, thanks to a VPN.

Atlas VPN’s traffic rose by 112% in Italy during the second week of March, compared to the previous week’s traffic figures. The country is one of the hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe, with most Italians already confined to their homes.

In the USA, usage jumped by 56%, despite the fact that anti-virus measures have only recently been introduced. Russia too saw a 36% jump is use, despite not being too badly affected by the virus yet, in relative terms.

Iran saw weekly traffic jump 38% and Spain saw a weekly leap of 36% VPN traffic. Both countries have also seen harsh restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

