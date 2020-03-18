Coronavirus has caused a surge in VPN usage

VPN usage has skyrocketed recently, with many people forced to work from home or self-isolate during the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

VPNs offer a way to anonymise and encrypt your online activity and are used for a variety of reasons. They can also help to bypass geoblocks on certain kinds of online streaming content. For example, some Disney Plus users were able to log-on in the UK before the UK release, thanks to a VPN.

Related: Top 5 VPNs for streaming Disney Plus in the UK right now

Atlas VPN’s traffic rose by 112% in Italy during the second week of March, compared to the previous week’s traffic figures. The country is one of the hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe, with most Italians already confined to their homes.

In the USA, usage jumped by 56%, despite the fact that anti-virus measures have only recently been introduced. Russia too saw a 36% jump is use, despite not being too badly affected by the virus yet, in relative terms.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Iran saw weekly traffic jump 38% and Spain saw a weekly leap of 36% VPN traffic. Both countries have also seen harsh restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Related: Best VPN 2020 – Top 9 options for privacy, speed and Disney Plus

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…