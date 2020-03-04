Top 5 VPNs for streaming Disney Plus in the UK right now

Excitement is ramping up for Disney Plus, with its UK launch set for March 24. But if the thought of binge-watching The Simpsons, The Mandalorian and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe film collection means you can’t wait any longer, you’ll be glad to know that you can watch everything on Disney Plus UK right now if you use a VPN.

You’ll have to sign up and preorder Disney Plus first, which will cost you £49.99 for a 12-month subscription − a time-limited offer.

Limited time Disney+ offer Disney+ (1-year subscription) Last chance to save a tenner on a year's subscription for Disney+, getting you access to original titles like The Mandalorian, and Disney's animated classics for less. Expires Monday 23/03/2020. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Once you’ve paid up, you can download pretty much any VPN to bypass Disney’s geolocation restrictions.

We’ve tested 10 VPNs with Disney Plus, and every single one of them worked without a hitch.

But we still think some are better than others to access the video streaming service. Here are our top five recommendations, while you can scroll down even further for more detailed descriptions:

Windscribe

ExpressVPN

ProtonVPN

NordVPN

Private Internet Access (PIA)

Related: How to find 4K content on Disney Plus

1. Windscribe

Windscribe is our personal favourite VPN for streaming Disney Plus, mainly because of its free tier.

You’ll be capped to 10GB downloads per month, but you can actually deactivate the VPN as soon as you’ve logged into Disney Plus – then you can start streaming without a hitch, with a VPN only required if you leave the app or hit the refresh button.

We’ve successfully used this trick to stream multiple episodes of The Simpsons. As long as you’re happy with the faff of activating and then deactivating Windscribe every time you log on, this is comfortably our top pick.

2. ExpressVPN

If you want to access both Disney Plus and multiple other streaming services with a VPN, then you’re better off paying up the cash to get unlimited downloads.

Rather than the paid Windscribe subscription, we’d suggest going with ExpressVPN. It provides access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix US, BBC iPlayer, and All 4. Plus, it has excellent transfer speeds, so won’t suffer major slowdowns.

It costs £9.81 per month, but that’s the price you have to pay for the all-round best VPN available.

3. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is another free VPN that allows access to Disney Plus. What’s more, it has unlimited usage so you don’t need to worry about accidentally leaving it on and seeing all your allotted download data run dry.

And while the free tier is limited to three endpoints, that shouldn’t be an issue since the US is one of them, which is all you need for Disney Plus.

However, its US transfer speeds are very slow, which means logging into the service might be a pain. You can use the same trick we suggested with Windscribe though, and deactivate the VPN as soon as you’re logged in to see your internet speeds return to normal.

4. NordVPN

NordVPN is in the same boat as ExpressVPN, and should only be considered if you’re going to get more use out of the VPN beyond Disney Plus, since it costs £64.58 per year.

You’ll be getting your money’s worth though, with NordVPN offering a large number of servers, lots of security features and international access to all the major streaming services.

You should keep in mind the company’s mishandling of a recent data breach before subscribing though, although NordVPN has seemingly made strides to become more transparent since.

5. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access is our top recommended VPN that specialises in security, especially after its no-logging policy was demonstrated in court. It undercuts the other paid-for options on this list too, costing £7.54 per month.

We wouldn’t usually recommend Private Internet Access for video streaming – it often fails to bypass geolocation restrictions from BBC iPlayer and All 4 – but it works perfectly fine when it comes to Disney Plus. So if you really care about security and privacy, but are also craving your fix of Disney classics, this is your best bet.

Best VPNs for Disney Plus Windscribe If you're looking for the best for your buck when it comes to a streaming VPN, Windscribe is the one for you. With a generous 10GB free tier, it'll cost you as little as £3.18 per month thereafter. ExpressVPN One of the most trusted VPNs on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off the one-year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. ProtonVPN Plus Plan Gain better control of your online life with Proton VPN. This Plus Plan costs less than £7 a month, and allows you to stream securely on up to five devices. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…