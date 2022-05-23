Cleer Arc is a flexible open-fit earbud for workouts

Find yourself going for workouts but want to be more aware of your surroundings? Cleer Audio’s ARC is designed to fulfil that exact need.

The Arc are open-ear true wireless earbuds that feature an earhook and flexible hinge design that allows the wearer to find a comfortable and secure fit. Unlike more traditional earbuds, the Arc do not cover the ear canal, channelling audio directly into the ear, ensuring the wearer can remain aware of what’s around them while also listening to their music and podcasts.

The design is said to be suitable for all day wear with its lightweight design and battery is quoted at 7-hours. Fast-charging provides an hour from 10 minutes. Touch controls cover volume, skipping tracks, play/pause and answer/ending calls.

The Arc’s audio is powered by custom tuned 16.2mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam audio toward your ears. Bluetooth connectivity is the 5.0 standard, with support for SBC and aptX codecs (seemingly no room for AAC). Support for the Cleer+ app adds a degree of personalisation with equaliser options and the means to keep the headphones performing with firmware updates.

Patrick Huang, CEO/President of Cleer Audio said: “the Cleer Audio team is committed to building innovative headphone and speaker products consumers need. Our engineering and design team has outdone themselves with ARC. Its solid build earhook design, exceptional sound performance, and sleek aesthetic design makes it now one of my favourite models.”

The Arc is priced at £129 / $129, and comes in the choice of midnight blue or light grey finishes. They can be pre-ordered from Hifiheadphones in the UK, and they’ll be available to purchase from Amazon once stock is available.