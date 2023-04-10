CarPlay now enables one-touch Domino’s Pizza orders before you think better of it

Sometimes, when you’re driving home after a long day at work, all you want is a greasy pizza and to sink into the couch with the minimum of thought.

So the inclusion of CarPlay support for the Domino’s Pizza app lessens the barriers to your easy evening.

The updated app means you’ll bet able to hit your ‘Easy Order’ or choose from one of your most recent orders without too much distraction on your drive home.

Pizza-lovers will also see the opportunity to “Call to Order” which will put them through to a pizza purveyor who can facilitate the prep of their pie. Users will also need the Domino’s iPhone app and log into their Pizza Profile in order to access the faves and recents.

The update is only available in the US right now, but hopefully the company will expand the functionality to the UK with a quickness. You can tell it’s geared towards the American pizza connoisseur as the announcement talks about the frustration of sitting in your car and ordering via drive-thru lines.

“We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru,” the company said. “It’s yet another way we’re bringing more ease and ordering options to customers across the U.S.”

What else would you like to see made easily attainable through the touch of a button on CarPlay? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.