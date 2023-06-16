Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Canadian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

The Spanish Grand Prix saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruise to another victory, while a resurgent Mercedes completed the rest of the podium spots.

It’s safe to assume that it’ll be Red Bull competing for top spot on the rostrum, but the picture behind them has become a bit more competitive. Mercedes B-spec car appeared to give them a performance advantage compared to Aston Martin and Ferrari, but it could also have been a performance that was track dependent.

Aston Martin will be getting updates for this weekend’s race that they’re hoping will bring them closer to Red Bull and ward off any challenges from Mercedes. Ferrari appear to having a bad time with a car that’s not particularly fast in the corners, and updates that appear to have upset the balance of the car. The Scuderia need a big performance, and soon.

There’s a high chance of rain across the weekend, and some of the best Canadian Grand Prix have come in mixed weather (remember Jenson Button coming from last to win on the last lap?). To find out what’s going to happen, here’s how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday June 18th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 16th June

  • 6.30pm – Practice 1
  • 10pm – Practice 2

Saturday 17th June

  • 5.30pm – Practice 3
  • 9pm – Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 18th June

  • 9pm – Canadian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, which is currently discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

What time are the highlights for the Canadian Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Qualifying highlights are on Sunday 18th and start at 8.30am in the morning. Race highlights will be shown at 11.30pm on the same day and repeated on Monday 19th at 8.25am.

If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

