Can you watch Apple TV Plus in 4K? Here’s what you need

Apple TV Plus is here! For those looking to watch Apple’s original programming in the best quality possible, how can you get it in 4K?

There’s been plenty of hype behind it, as is usual with an Apple launch. In the coming days and weeks, we’ll see if the service is truly worth it.

For now though, we’re concerned with watching it in the highest quality possible, and that means 4K. So can you watch Apple TV Plus in 4K?

Can you watch Apple TV Plus in 4K?

Yes! But you’ll need an Apple ID to sign up to the service, which we’ve handily explained in this article.

Make sure you have an internet connection fast and reliable enough for 4K streaming. On its site, Apple recommends a minimum speed of 25mbps. If you don’t have that, the Apple TV 4K box will output in HD.

Then you need a means of watching in 4K, and that’s achievable through two (possibly three) ways. The Apple TV app is available on select 2018 and 2019 Samsung TVs and that will be the portal through which you can access Apple TV Plus in 4K.

The other way is by purchasing an Apple TV 4K box. Make sure it’s running on the latest version of tvOS by going to settings and picking “Software Updates and Select Update Software” to ensure everything is fine and dandy.

The Apple TV app has also come to Amazon Fire TV devices, but only three of them at the moment. One of the devices is the Fire Cube, which also streams in 4K. It’ll be on Sony TVs in the near future.

Purchasing an Apple TV 4K box is probably the better option over a Samsung QLED TV, as it supports Dolby Vision HDR (Samsung does not). The Fire Cube also has support for Dolby Vision, too. We’ve listed which TVs support Dolby Vision midway down this article.

And for those with a Dolby Atmos sound systems, the Apple TV 4K box supports that too.

So there you have it. Not only can you watch Apple TV Plus in 4K, you also know the various means of doing so.

