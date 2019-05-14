Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 now available on Samsung TVs

First revealed at CES 2019, Samsung has confirmed its entire 2019 Samsung Smart TV range and select 2018 models can now be updated to receive the new Apple TV app as well as AirPlay 2 support via a firmware update. It makes Samsung the first TV manufacturer to launch the app.

Samsung and Apple. It was the marriage few thought was coming after acrimonious battles in the legal courts. But after becoming friends again, the new relationship between the two tech giants has borne fruit in Apple’s TV app and AirPlay 2 streaming platform making their way to Samsung sets. The Apple TV app on Samsung TV is available in more than 100 countries, with AirPlay 2 support available in 176 countries.

Users can find the app by selecting the Apple TV icon to access their iTunes content. The app features over 100,000 movies and TV shows that are available to buy and rent, including titles in 4K HDR.

The new TV app also grants access to Apple’s revamped film and TV service, with customers able to subscribe to the Apple TV channels they want to watch inside the app.

The Apple TV app will also be the home of the Apple TV+ service; Apple’s video subscription service – set to launch later this year – will feature original content from a number of Hollywood artists including Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon. The Apple TV app has been integrated to work with Samsung’s own services in Universal Guide, Bixby and Search for a more consistent user experience.

Those with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung Smart TVs can now stream video and audio from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the TV.