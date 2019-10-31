How to sign up for Apple TV Plus through your iPhone, Mac or TV

Thinking of subscribing to Apple TV Plus? We’ve got the details on how and where to sign up.

Apple TV Plus is the Cupertino giant’s play for the video streaming market. With a $6 billion war chest for original programming, Apple is jumping into the market feet first with a starry lineup of cast and crew to back up its ambitions.

It only costs £4.99 to join, making it the cheapest of the major streaming services, but how do you actually sign up to the service?

For those of you who have an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV box, you already have the Apple TV app. Make sure you’re signed into your device with your Apple ID − if you don’t have one you can create one here.

You can sign up through the Apple TV app or through tv.apple.com. Everyone who does so will get a seven-day free trial, and once that elapses you’ll start getting charged £4.99 each month.

Once that’s done you’ll have Apple TV Plus, with access to original content delivered on a monthly basis (so Apple says). Apple TV Plus supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, so if you have compatible hardware that’s the best way to watch content.

What about other people hoping to tune in through your subscription, a la Netflix?

Your Apple TV Plus sub includes access for six other family members thanks to Family Sharing, so as soon as you sign up there’ll be access to six simultaneous streams on Apple devices. However, they’ll need their own Apple ID to benefit from it. On the plus side, there’ll be no need to share your account or password info.

There is another way to get an Apple TV Plus subscription, and for free no less. If you’ve purchased a new Apple device from September 10 onwards – that’s any new iPhone, such as the iPhone 11, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, or Mac – you’re eligible for a year’s free Apple TV Plus.

Sign into the device with your Apple ID, check to see if it’s running the latest iOS firmware (and connected to the internet, obviously) and open the Apple TV app on November 1 (or later).

The offer should immediately appear. If it doesn’t, scroll down in the Watch Now section until it does and tap ‘Enoy 1 year free’. You may be asked to enter your password and billing info, but you will not be charged.

And there you have it. Apple TV Plus, either for £4.99/month or free for a year.

