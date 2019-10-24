Apple TV app hits Amazon Fire TV devices just in time for Apple TV Plus’ launch

The Apple TV app is now available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Basic Edition – and it will bring Apple TV Plus access to UK living rooms.

Apple TV Plus is set to launch on November 1, and the company from Cupertino has managed to get its TV app onto some Amazon devices with just a week until the streaming platform’s launch.

The disappointing news for some is that – for now – the Apple TV app is only coming to three Amazon Fire TV devices in the UK.

However, the app will come to the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design) and the Nebula Soundbar (Fire TV Edition) before the end of 2019. The JVC Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV will also be getting the Apple TV app early next year.

Apple TV is Apple’s general TV app that allows you to watch your Apple Movies and TV purchases – along with your Apple TV Plus subscription.

Apple TV on Amazon Fire TV will support Alexa. Along with asking for specific shows like “Alexa, watch The Morning Show,” you’ll also be able to make requests like “Alexa, find comedies,” to see relevant content from Apple in Fire TV search results.

Popular Amazon Fire TV devices which don’t support Apple TV include: Fire Stick (1st Gen), Fire TV (1st Gen) and Fire TV (2nd Gen).

Apple TV Plus was last in the news for making its biggest TV show acquisition yet. Apple is focusing a lot on original content for its new service but has chosen to pick up exclusive streaming rights for critically acclaimed series Band of Brothers.

On day one of Apple TV Plus in the UK, subscribers will be able to watch the first three episodes of Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club, The Elephant Queen, The Morning Show, Dickinson, See and more.

