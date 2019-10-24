The launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is only a couple of days away, so Trusted Reviews has compiled all the requirements needed to play the blockbuster shooter on PC.
Activision’s dedication to its PC audience has grown dramatically since Call of Duty began releasing through the BattleNet launcher, bringing it to a much larger number of players than ever before.
The ports have been excellent too, boasting notable improvements over consoles with the right hardware. Modern Warfare is no different, with the multiplayer impressing Trusted Towers with a slew of visual features and crossplay functionality.
Now, Infinity Ward has released the complete system requirements for its upcoming title on PC, showcasing what players will need in their gaming rigs to make the most of Captain Price and company. We’ve compiled both the minimum and recommended specs below.
Minimum –
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible
- Storage: 175GB
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB RAM
Recommended –
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit latest update
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660, or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible
- Storage: 175GB
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- Memory: 12GB
The colossal amount of space (a whopping 175GB) required to install the game is arguably the biggest hitter, meaning some players might need to delete some existing applications to make room for it. Otherwise, it isn’t too demanding in the slightest in terms of memory, GPU and other components.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to launch on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will include a solo campaign, dedicated multiplayer and a Special Ops mode with some features exclusive to Sony’s platform. A battle pass progression system is coming after release, although Activision hasn’t confirmed when exactly.