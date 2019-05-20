Activision has confirmed the obvious – another entry in the hugely popular Call of Duty series is coming our way in 2019. The blockbuster shooter franchise has become an annual tradition at this point, cementing itself in our winter calendars alongside a handful of other annual releases.

While only a handful of details have been unveiled regarding Infinity Ward’s latest foray into the universe, there’s enough on the table to keep us both excited and intrigued about what’s to come.

So, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Call of Duty 2019 including all the latest news, release date, rumours and our own wishlist of dream features.

Call of Duty 2019 news – It sure sounds like Modern Warfare 4

Earlier last week, a video emerged online of American Football players getting stuck into a session of what certainly looks like the new Call of Duty, and it just might be Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 4.

Modern Warfare 4 has already appeared via job listings and emerged online countless times, so it’s hardly a secret, but now we’ve genuine evidence of its existence.

It seems renown athletes were invited to a private event recently the check out the shooter ahead of its official public reveal, which will likely come ahead of E3 2019.

An obsessive fan has since slowed down the footage in question, uncovering what he believes is the mention of both “killstreaks” and “Modern Warfare 4.” That, and you can see an obscured logo in the background.

Call of Duty 2019 release date – when is it coming out?

Activision has made a habit of releasing Call of Duty in the latter half of the year, normally landing in the month of November. We imagine 2019’s instalment will be no different.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 was an exception, arriving in the month of October to avoid a barrage of blockbuster releases that arrived in later months.

Call of Duty 2019 Developer – Who is making it?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the best part of 12 years, you’ve probably heard of Call of Duty. While its sales numbers have dwindled in recent years with the emergence of titles like Fortnite, it still remains one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world.

The series cycles through three developers – Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward – and it’s once again the latter studio’s turn to pick up the mantle in 2019.

Call of Duty 2019 Setting – Where will it take place?

While nothing official has been announced, Infinity Ward has dropped a few hints towards the potential setting of CoD 2019. Ashton Williams, Senior Communications Manager over at Infinity Ward, recently tweeted out a GIF which provides a cryptic tease at what’s to come later this year.

The Skull featured above could lead to anything, given how generic the subject is across the medium of gaming. However, we believe this could hint at either Modern Warfare 4 or Ghosts 2 given the symbol’s distinctive use across both titles. Ghosts ended on an infamous cliffhanger, and we’d be curious to see this addressed in a future title.

Call of Duty 2019 Battle Royale – Will it have it?

We don’t know yet, and it remains unclear if iterations made by Black Ops 4 will carry over to an instalment already well into development. However, Activision has confirmed that we will see a single player campaign this time around.

It will be “rooted in franchise history” with a “huge and expansive” multiplayer mode. Whatever that entails remains to be seen, although we wouldn’t be surprised if Zombies or Special Ops make a comeback.

Call of Duty 2019 Wishlist – What we want to see

A meaningful solo campaign

We’ve already had confirmation that Call of Duty 2019 will include a solo campaign. This feature was sadly missing from Black Ops 4, although was replaced by an admittedly stunning battle royale in the form of Blackout. But to some, it didn’t quite fill the void.

With any luck, this will change this year when Infinity Ward incorporates an immensely robust single-player experience. Previous entries such as Advanced Warfare and the Modern Warfare Trilogy told unrealistic yet breathtaking stories that saw us travel the globe in pursuit of terrorist threats.

We want to see memorable characters, bombastic set pieces and an evil villain depicted by the most ridiculous actor you can think of. Suggestions around the office include Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and even Helen Mirren.

A return to Modern Warfare

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a return to modern warfare, and it seems ridiculous that such a premise would be refreshing in 2019 given how only a few years ago we were drowning in copycat shooters of the era.

Call of Duty has danced around futuristic escapades and trench warfare in recent years, so a return to the modern day feels like a fitting place to tackle this time around.

While not exactly realistic, Modern Warfare 1, 2 and 3 depicted a Middle Eastern/Russian Conflict that conveniently took us to an assortment of iconic landmarks around the globe, providing all the perfect fodder for explosive set-pieces. It’s also an ideal place to establish relatable stories with stakes we’re familiar with.

Bring back Special Ops

Remember Special Ops in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? It was an excellent, multi-faceted co-operative affair that shined when played alongside a few like-minded friends. Featuring an assortment of bespoke levels each with their own objectives to complete, it was a challenging gauntlet of combat, strategy and teamwork we adored.

With the rising popularity of Nazi Zombies, Special Ops sadly took a backseat as developers decided to focus on the beloved horde mode, although more than a few of us would love to see the underrated Ops return. If Modern Warfare 4 is indeed the real thing, this’d be the perfect time for it to make a comeback.

The return of Captain Price

We just need to see his beautiful moustache again.

The return of Captain Price

We just need to see his beautiful moustache again.