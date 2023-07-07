British Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online and for free

No one could Max Verstappen and Red Bull from notching up another win, and as we head to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, both the driver and the team will be favourites to extend their lead in the respective championships.

After a promising few races, Mercedes fell back to earth with a turgid outing in Austria, but with updates coming for Silverstone they could claw back some time against the Red Bulls. With McLaren performing better recently, the Silver Arrows will be facing plenty of competition to get back on the podium.

Ferrari have enjoyed an upswing recently, looking fast in the last race to be ahead of the rest of the pack but not fast enough to challenge Red Bull. It’s looking like a battle between the Scuderia and Aston Martin for the podium positions.

It’s set to be a hot Friday for the first couple of practice sessions but rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday. That could throw a spanner in the works with regards to the form guide, though given how good Verstappen was in wet conditions at the Red Bull Ring, nothing seems to faze a driver that’s in stunning form.

What is the UK time for the F1 British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday July 9th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 7th July

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 8th July

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – British Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 9th July

3pm – British Grand Prix race

How to watch the British F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, the 24/7 channel broadcasting all things F1. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer then do not fret because as part of the rights agreement in the UK, Channel is showing all the practice sessions, qualifying and race during British Grand Prix weekend. It does mean being restricted to viewing at HD resolution, but it’s a chance of watching the British Grand Prix for free.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month.

When are the highlights for the British Grand Prix?

Won’t be able to watch qualifying and the race in full? Channel 4 is still showing highlights for the British Grand Prix along with its live broadcasts.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday July 8th and start at 11.55pm. Race highlights are on Sunday at 11.50pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

