It’s the second leg of Braga vs Rangers tonight but, if you’re planning to watch, make sure you bear in mind the unusually early kick-off time. The match is finely poised after Rangers won the first leg 3-2 in Glasgow and our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the match.

The first leg had a blockbuster conclusion, with Rangers battling back from a two-goal deficit to clinch victory in the final minutes. Now, the two teams are preparing to do battle again and it could be a great spectacle for fans.

Braga vs Rangers kick-off time

The game gets underway at 5pm GMT, UK time. For US viewers, that’s 12pm Eastern Time or 9am Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Braga vs Rangers from the UK, on any device

The match will be live on BT Sport 3, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

Braga vs Rangers match preview

Braga are unbeaten in their last five league games, with four wins and one draw. However, Rangers managed to dispatch their Portuguese opposition in style in the first leg of this Europa League tie. Having gone two goals down, the Scots rallied to score three goals in 15 minutes and take the victory.

Braga, no doubt sore after losing in such a fashion, will want to make a point on home turf this evening. The tie is well balanced and could tip in either team’s favour.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are second in the SPL currently, lagging 12-points behind fierce cross-town rivals, Celtic. The blue side of Glasgow have seen their team defend solidly, but lack the goal-scoring fluidity of Celtic. This evening there will be plenty of pressure on Rangers to defend their lead and perhaps bag a couple of all-important away goals.

Braga seem well-equipped to deal with Rangers at home though. The team boasts some pretty impressive stats, as the highest scoring team in the competition at present, on 17 goals. Braga also have the joint-best shot conversion percentage in the Europa League, with 18.5%.

So, will it be more heroics from Rangers? Or a solid home performance from Braga? It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport to find out.

