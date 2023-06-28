Bowers and Wilkins gives its 800 series speakers a Signature makeover

British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has announced the introduction of its 800 Series Signature loudspeaker line-up.

What does that mean? A couple years after the initial launch, Bowers & Wilkins looks to refine and update its speaker model bringing new technologies and finishes to their Signature speakers to offer the best performance and aesthetics.

The Signature range doesn’t apply to all the speakers within the 800 Series. Only the 801 D4 (801 D4 Signature) and 805 D4 (805 D4 Signature) will be receiving the Signature upgrade.

Both speakers are only available in two exclusive new finishes: Midnight Blue Metallic paint (the same as on the iconic Nautilus loudspeaker), and California Burl Gloss wood veneer, which features unique wood figuring and a luxurious high gloss finish trimmed in black leather by Connolly.

The speakers are available to purchase from today onwards (28th June). Prices for each speaker have gone up compared to the original 800 Series loudspeakers, and it’s a rather considerable jump. Check out all the details below.

801 D4 Signature

The 801 D4 Signature is the largest speaker in the 800 Series Signature range, a three-way floorstanding loudspeaker that features the same Diamond Dome tweeter and Continuum Cone FST midrange unit as the older unit. The Signature version features the same two 250mm Aerofoil Cone bass drivers but with “upgraded and improved magnets” to their motor systems.

It also has an enhanced aluminium top plate in its Turbine Head midrange enclosure that’s said to “significantly” reduce unwanted resonance for even more midrange transparency and openness. Other areas that have been upgraded is the port output, which is now cast from aluminium to create a stiffer, quieter structure with less port noise. The design of the tweeter grille mesh has been optimised too, allowing more energy from the Diamond Dome tweeter into a room, while also guarding the diaphragm against unwanted damage.

Price: £45,000 / $50,000 / €50,000

1x 25mm Diamond Dome high-frequency

1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange

2x 250mm Aerofoil Profile bass

Frequency range: 13Hz to 35kHz

Sensitivity: 90dB

Impedance: 8 ohms

Weight: 100kg

805 D4 Signature

The 805 D4 Signature is the standmount model in the new range, intended for smaller rooms than its bigger sibling. Like the 801 D4 Signature, the new 805 D4 features an all-new grille mesh to offer a more open and transparent audio performance, as well as featuring an upgraded crossover with new bypass capacitors.

The motor system for the bass and midrange drivers is all new, and despite the drive units being the same, the new motor system allows for a cleaner midrange delivery and an extended bass performance. Mechanical revisions have been made to the aluminium top plate aimed at reducing “unwanted noise and vibration” from the structure.