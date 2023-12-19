B&O opens flagship store in London

Bang & Olufsen, aka B&O, has opened a new multi-floor flagship store in the middle of London.

Danish high-end consumer tech company B&O opened its new store on London’s prestigious New Bond Street on December 14. It’s spread across 4,000 square feet and three floors of prime London real estate for what B&O is calling “an immersive and tailored shopping experience”.

The ground floor is dedicated to letting customers get hands-on with the company’s luxurious gear.

Meanwhile, the lower ground floor (which sounds an awful lot like a basement to us) has been made into “a sensorium for the ultimate sound experience”. Customers will be able to pop down here, via plush pink carpeting and reflective metallic walls, to enjoy sound demonstrations in a more secluded setting.

Heading up to the first floor will bring you to Bang & Olufsen’s apartment-like bespoke solutions department. This is where architects, interior designers, and ambitious individual customers can come to consult on personalised products that are crafted in the company’s specialist factory in Struer, Denmark.

B&O is also planning a programme of cultural events for the first floor, including live music, podcasts, streamed panel discussions, and art exhibitions.

If that all doesn’t sound fancy enough, Bang & Olufsen has revealed that it intends to integrate elements of local art into the store, while it’s already commissioned a piece of furniture from celebrated London artist James Shaw for the entrance area.