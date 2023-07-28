Belgian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Last time out at the Hungaroring, Red Bull smashed through long held winning records while Lando Norris smashed Max Verstappen’s winner’s trophy.

Can anyone stop the combination of Verstappen and Red Bull at Spa. A sprint weekend format and wet weather conditions could upset the rhythm and let someone else shine, but given the performance of both the team and driver, you wouldn’t bet against them triumphing yet again.

McLaren could be the closest team to give them a run for their money after their upgrades seemed to launched them above Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Aston Martin appear to have fallen off the top pace given their early season form that led Fernando Alonso to several podiums. The pack chasing Red Bull is pretty competitive, so any tenth gained could change the complexion of who is challenging up front.

And with the weather forecast looking decidedly wet for the Friday and Saturday, it could be a very disrupted weekend. How will it all fare out? Here’s how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 2pm UK time on Sunday July 30th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 28th July

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Qualifying

Saturday 29th July

11.30am – Sprint Shootout

3pm – Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday 30th July

2pm – Belgian Grand Prix race

How to watch the Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible)

Watch F1 on Sky with this UHD subscription Looking to catch the F1 action in 4K HDR? You’ll need a subscription to Sky to see it Sky View Deal

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics as it’ll cover any other races within that month, although the Belgian Grand Prix is the last for a month as the championship heads into its summer shutdown phase.

What time are the Belgian Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday July 28th and start at 7.45pm. Race highlights are on Sunday July 30th at 6.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

Save 81% on a VPN with SurfShark Surfshark has dropped the price of its VPN from £10.42 a month to £1.96 a month. Head over to Surfshark now to pay a one time price of £46.99 for 24 months of Surfshark and save 81%. Surfshark

Was £10.42 a month

£1.85 a month View Deal

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, have a look at our best VPN list. We currently rate Surfshark as the best overall VPN.