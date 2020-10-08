Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the launch of its Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition as part of its Classics initiative.

Originally made in 1972, the Beogram 4000c is the first product to be unveiled as part of B&O’s Classics iniative, which will see the company dip back into its heritage and restore and reimagine a product for generations to come.

Only 95 units of Beogram 4000 series turntable will be made available, a decision that coincides with the company’s 95th anniversary in 2020. The turntable itself has not been built from scratch, with B&O identifying existing units and bringing them back to its base in Struer, Denmark, the same facility they originated from in the early 1970s.

There, the turntables have been disassembled and inspected by engineers, with every component cleaned and new components added where necessary to ensure the Beogram 4000 Classic version lasts as long as the original.

Consideration has been made to keep the same aesthetic, with the aluminium tone of the record player polished and anodised in a warmer champagne colour, and the chassis is surrounded by a new hand-crafted solid oak frame.

The Beogram 4000 was the first Bang & Olufsen turntable to feature an automated tangential tonearm, the idea being that a tonearm that pivots inward causes the stylus to apply pressure on the record resulting in distortion. The tangential tonearm assembly moves uniformly to the centre of the record, keeping the stylus in a consistent position that allows playback in the same manner the vinyl was cut for a more faithful performance.

Other touches to the existing design include a new high-performance stylus for the tonearm, and a RIAA phono pre-amplifier that slots into existing space created for that specific purpose in 1972. The pre-amplifiers ensures the turntable can be connected to modern speakers through a phono or 3.5mm line-level connection.

Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, who leads the initiative at Bang & Olufsen said: “The Classics initiative was born out of Bang & Olufsen’s commitment to longevity, which ensures relevance for our customers many years after buying our products. In a world of consumer electronics, most products are regarded as disposable commodities. At Bang & Olufsen, our products are built to stand the test of time. That is what differentiates us as a brand, what the Beogram 4000c so beautifully embodies and what we want to build on in the future”.

The B&O Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition costs £9,000 GBP, with availability at selected Bang & Olufsen stores worldwide from October 12 and will be available for purchase from October 19, 2020.

