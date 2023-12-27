Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus confirms design overhaul for ROG Phone 8

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Asus has confirmed two major design details for its forthcoming ROG Phone 8, both of which point to a less ‘gamey’ overhaul.

The Taiwanese manufacturer’s ROG Global Twitter/X account recently posted a little teaser for the ROG Phone 8, which is set to be revealed on January 8. Said teaser shows the front of the phone with its “edgeless frame”.

Anyone who knows the history of the ROG Phone series will be well aware that “Going edgeless” is a big deal. This is a hardcore gaming phone series that typically sets out to supersize everything in the interests of maximising gaming performance.

Check out the front of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, for example, and you’ll find chunky top and bottom bezels, making it easier to grip in landscape orientation, as well as facilitating dual front-firing stereo speakers. If Asus is stepping away from that, it suggests that it might be adopting a more mainstream approach.

That suggestion falls in line with a company Weibo post from earlier in the week, in which Asus confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 would be “IP68 dustproof and waterproof” (via machine translation).

Again, that might not sound like a huge deal from the perspective of a regular flagship phone. However, previous ROG phones have featured extensive cooling systems that negated the possibility of full water and dust resistance.

This culminated in the aforementioned Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and its AeroActive Portal – a port that slid open to improve airflow whenever it detected high internal temperatures.

It would appear Asus is going with a less extreme cooling method for the ROG Phone 8, resulting in a more mainstream level of water and dust resistance, and hinting at a less gamer-centric design. We’ll know more in less than a fortnight.

You might like…

Apple design chief leaving to work on AI products with Jony Ive

Apple design chief leaving to work on AI products with Jony Ive

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon will start showing Prime Video users ads next month

Amazon will start showing Prime Video users ads next month

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Apple lodges appeal against Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 ban

Apple lodges appeal against Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 ban

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
How to stream Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime for free

How to stream Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime for free

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
How to watch The King’s Speech 2023 on TV and online

How to watch The King’s Speech 2023 on TV and online

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words