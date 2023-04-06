Apple warns users not to hang up on Crash Detection calls

In an updated support page, Apple is now warning users not to hang up if a Crash Detection call has been made in error, advising people to confirm the call was a mistake instead.

Beginning with iPhone 14, Apple introduced a new feature: Crash Detection. Basically, this feature is designed to automatically contact emergency services if a collision is detected. For some, this feature has already saved lives, but others have been frustrated by accidental triggers of the Crash Detection service.

This isn’t exactly a widespread issue, but intense recreational activities like skiing or riding rollercoasters have been reported to trigger the Crash Detection feature by some users. Apple has been working on optimizing the feature, introducing updates and tweaks spread across iOS 16 updates, but recently, Apple has updated its Crash Detection support page with some new advice for users on what to do if an accidental call is placed.

Now, the Crash Detection page has a section that reads as follows, “If the call has been made, but you don’t need emergency services, don’t hang up. Wait until a responder answers, then explain that you don’t need help.” It might sound a little frustrating to have to call someone because of a buggy feature; however, when it comes to emergency services, an unresponsive call can be a cause for concern.

Ultimately, to make sure first responders aren’t sent out to you when you don’t help, it’s likely going to be best to simply tell the operator you’re fine in the event of an accidental Crash Detection call. Furthermore, you can disable the feature, leave your phone behind, or shut it off if you’re worried about an accidental call.

Also, when Crash Detection is triggered, users have the option to dismiss the alert before emergency services are called, so if you do accidentally trigger Crash Detection, the easiest thing you can do is simply dismiss the alert if it was triggered by mistake.