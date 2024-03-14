Apple Vision Pro global launch could be imminent

Apple could be about to launch its Apple Vision Pro in more regions, judging from information culled from the AR headset’s software.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the US, but that looks set to change soon. MacRumors has spotted code in the Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard that shows Apple preparing to add support for 12 more languages on top of English (US) and Emoji.

These languages include English variants for the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Singapore, as well as simplified Chinese, French (for both France and Canada), German, Japanese, Cantonese, and Korean.

It’s a pretty sure sign that Apple is revving up for the global second phase of its Vision Pro launch. This is in keeping with Apple’s initial vague statement that it would be bringing the Vision Pro to additional markets later in 2024.

As the report points out, respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will take the Vision Pro global before it holds its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in June.

All signs are pointing to the Apple Vision Pro coming to a country near you in the very near future. Hopefully then we’ll be able to ascertain whether it really is the future, or whether its unwieldy form factor is holding it back.

Initial US impressions suggest that it might be too heavy and just plain weird-looking to really break through to the mainstream – not to mention its prohibitively expensive $3,500 price tag. Still, the mixed reality technology looks impressive.

Watch this space for more on the potential global launch of the Apple Vision Pro as we hear it.