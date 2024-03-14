Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Vision Pro global launch could be imminent

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple could be about to launch its Apple Vision Pro in more regions, judging from information culled from the AR headset’s software.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the US, but that looks set to change soon. MacRumors has spotted code in the Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard that shows Apple preparing to add support for 12 more languages on top of English (US) and Emoji.

These languages include English variants for the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Singapore, as well as simplified Chinese, French (for both France and Canada), German, Japanese, Cantonese, and Korean.

It’s a pretty sure sign that Apple is revving up for the global second phase of its Vision Pro launch. This is in keeping with Apple’s initial vague statement that it would be bringing the Vision Pro to additional markets later in 2024.

As the report points out, respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will take the Vision Pro global before it holds its next Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in June.

All signs are pointing to the Apple Vision Pro coming to a country near you in the very near future. Hopefully then we’ll be able to ascertain whether it really is the future, or whether its unwieldy form factor is holding it back.

Initial US impressions suggest that it might be too heavy and just plain weird-looking to really break through to the mainstream – not to mention its prohibitively expensive $3,500 price tag. Still, the mixed reality technology looks impressive.

Watch this space for more on the potential global launch of the Apple Vision Pro as we hear it.

You might like…

Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet going global

Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet going global

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Beoconnect Core will make your old speakers modern again

The Beoconnect Core will make your old speakers modern again

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Former Xbox exclusive fixed after it embarrassingly ran better on PS5

Former Xbox exclusive fixed after it embarrassingly ran better on PS5

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
TV app redesign sounds great for YouTube TV but not for YouTube

TV app redesign sounds great for YouTube TV but not for YouTube

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
PS5 system update arrives to boost DualSense audio

PS5 system update arrives to boost DualSense audio

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped for much larger displays

Google Pixel Fold 2 tipped for much larger displays

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words