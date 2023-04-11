 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple releases critical security update for iPhones and iPads

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Apple’s iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 updates have rolled out with important security fixes.

With each iOS and iPadOS update, Apple fixes bugs, adds features, and introduces many different kinds of changes. Sometimes, though, important security updates come with new versions of iOS and iPadOS that fix security flaws leaving you vulnerable, and this is the case for iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 which were released on 7 April 2023.

According to a post from Apple, the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS fix critical vulnerabilities with IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit. Apple’s tight-lipped on details, but the company notes that these vulnerabilities have the capacity to execute malicious code with even kernel-level privileges, which could be catastrophic. Apple goes on to say that the company is aware of reports that these vulnerabilities have already been exploited, too.

Essentially, that means if you aren’t updating your devices, you’re leaving yourself open to the possibility of being hacked, losing data, or even someone accessing your private, personal information. Of course, this is unlikely, and it’s unclear exactly what an exploit targeting these vulnerabilities would do or how it would work, but suffice it to say that you probably don’t want to find out.

Apple products are generally known for their excellent security and are usually great at protecting user data and privacy, too, but that only holds true if you’re keeping your Apple product up-to-date, as bad actors are constantly evolving and updating malicious code to try and overcome Apple’s defenses. Luckily, the engineers over at Apple are almost always a step ahead of these kinds of attacks.

As always, though, these updates are free of charge and you can download them now from the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad, which we’d recommend doing as soon as is convenient, just to be safe.

You might like…

Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod released, creator’s videos taken down by Nintendo

Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod released, creator’s videos taken down by Nintendo

Ruben Circelli 17 seconds ago
Windows 11 may get Force Quit option on apps

Windows 11 may get Force Quit option on apps

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
Apple’s next-gen chips rumored to be produced on TSMC’s 3nm N3E process

Apple’s next-gen chips rumored to be produced on TSMC’s 3nm N3E process

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Pixel 6a render leak shows off fetching sky blue hue

Pixel 6a render leak shows off fetching sky blue hue

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
FBI: Don’t use public phone charging stations

FBI: Don’t use public phone charging stations

Chris Smith 9 hours ago
YouTube puts standard feature behind Premium paywall

YouTube puts standard feature behind Premium paywall

Chris Smith 10 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.