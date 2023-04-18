Apple redesigns its Trade In website

Now, Apple’s Trade In website for swapping older products for newer ones has been redesigned.

Apple’s Trade In website, a site where you can trade in products for credit you can apply towards a new Apple product, has received a fresh new look via a redesign. Many different sites and companies offer up services where you can trade in a product for either cash or credit to put towards a new device, but Apple itself has been running a trade-in service for a while, too.

Now, Apple’s Trade In site is a lot easier to navigate, and you can choose between iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Android, or other products at the top of the site. Another big change comes down to a new section where you can check out the difference between trading in a device online or at an Apple store. Outside of cosmetic improvements to the site, though, the service itself hasn’t really been changed in any meaningful way.

While trading in your product with Apple’s official Trade In site may be convenient and can get you some decent cash for your tech, most of the time you’re going to find better prices elsewhere. If interested, you can check out a site like Flipsy where you can compare different offers for your tech, or you can go to a reseller like Craigslist or eBay and sell your tech yourself. Most of the time, you’ll find other sites beat Apple in terms of value.

Either way, though, it’s nice to see Apple’s site get a fresh new look that makes actually using it easier. Plus, Apple promises that traded-in products will be “thoroughly inspected and assessed for reuse for recycling” which is a nice bonus for those out there invested in sustainability. And, of course, using Apple’s site is always going to be better than letting old tech just sit in a box somewhere.