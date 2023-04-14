 large image

Apple promises to use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Apple has announced plans to use 100% recycled cobalt in the batteries of its products by 2025.

According to a press release from Apple, the company is accelerating its plans to use recycled materials in the creation of its products. By 2025, Apple is planning to use 100% recycled cobalt in the batteries of its products. Furthermore, Apple also plans to use “entirely recycled rare earth elements” and use 100% recycled tin soldering and gold plating in Apple-designed printed circuit boards by 2025.

CEO of Apple Tim Cook had the following to say about this new development, “Every day, Apple is innovating to make technology that enriches people’s lives, while protecting the planet we all share,” continuing, “From the recycled materials in our products, to the clean energy that powers our operations, our environmental work is integral to everything we make and to who we are. So we’ll keep pressing forward in the belief that great technology should be great for our users, and for the environment.”

Apple notes that it has “significantly expanded” the use of 100% certified recycled cobalt over the course of the past three years, so this is how the company is planning on using exclusively recycled cobalt by 2025. If you didn’t know, cobalt is an essential material in the creation of batteries in most consumer electronics, enabling high energy density, according to Apple. Most of the cobalt used by Apple, according to the company, comes down to batteries that power products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook, among others.

In short, while this isn’t exactly the most exciting news ever, it’s always good to see tech companies doing their part for the environment, even if it is relatively small potatoes in the grand scheme. Though, it is fair to note that this is just Apple’s current target, and it may not hit that 2025 deadline, but only time will tell.

