Apple iPhone, iPad, iWatch and MacBook launches tipped for Q3

Apple looks set to have an extremely busy second half to the year lined up, with industry analysts predicting the company will launch new iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV and Apple Watch devices in Q3 and Q4.

With a raft of iPhone 6 rumours having done the rounds in recent weeks, KGI Research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a timeline of expected 2014 Apple launches, suggesting the Cupertino-based company has more up its sleeve than a single smartphone reveal.

According to Kuo, Apple will move into the second half of the year with the arrival of a new Apple iMac range, a line tipped to include a new, low cost model.

Following the company’s all-in-one refresh, it has been suggested that Apple will fill Q3 with the arrival of an iPad Air and iPad mini update, as well as the launch of a completely remodelled 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

On top of this, the three month period between July and September will also see the heavily rumoured iWatch smartwatch launch in two different size variants, an upgraded Apple TV unit and an all new designed, ultra slim 12-inch MacBook.

Not content with that mass of new products, a second, larger, 5.5-inch iPhone has been pegged for a Q4 arrival, with the all new smartphone expected to become Apple’s first phablet offering.

Although fitting with a range of previous leaks and rumours, until Apple offers formal indication of new product launches, we suggest Kuo’s timeline is taken with a pinch of salt.

As well as predicting when Apple’s new products will land, the KGI analyst has told investors that the iPhone 6 will feature a number of design changes over predecessors such as the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

“Our understanding is that iPhone 6’s power button might be moved from the top to the side,” Kuo stated. “We think this change is meant to facilitate one-hand operation and might indicate new application that require more frequent use of the power button.”

Via: 9to5Mac