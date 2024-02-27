Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple HomePod with screen not coming until 2025 at the earliest

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is still said to be mulling the launch of a HomePod with a screen, but it won’t appear until next year at the earliest.

That’s the claim being made by Bloomberg journalist and reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who writes in his newsletter that “A HomePod with an iPad-like display is in the works”.

We’ve heard this rumour repeatedly before of course, but Gurman has supplied an update on when he feels we might see something concrete. He still doesn’t think that such a product is imminent, but claims that Apple is continuing to “pursue this idea and has begun early work on it with overseas suppliers” to make the product a reality.

As such, you shouldn’t expect to see an Apple home speaker/smart display hybrid until 2025 at the earliest.

Apple has reportedly been working on a number of these hybrid devices over the years, including one that would combine Apple TV, FaceTime and a HomePod in the one system. There was also apparently a HomePod that featured a screen that swivelled like a robotic arm, as well as iPad-like smart displays that magnetically attached to a wall.

Through all this, it’s the basic ‘Apple HomePod with a screen’ that has been cropping up repeatedly, including (as discovered by 9to5Mac) making a showing in recent beta versions of iOS.

Apple’s most recent HomePod product is the Apple HomePod 2, which launched last year. Its basic speaker design is barely changed from the first generation HomePod launched in 2018, so the product line is definitely due some innovation.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

