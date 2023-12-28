Apple HomePod with LCD touchscreen pictured again

Apple appears to be working on a new HomePod speaker with an LCD touchscreen on top, according to freshly leaked images.

Snaps of the alleged next-gen HomePod has been posted onto X (formerly Twitter) by established Apple prototype collector Kosutami.

The so-called HomePod B720 looks a lot like the current HomePod, and indeed features the “same panel size and same design” as the HomePod 2. Interestingly, however, the display on the top is said to be a “bit curved”.

These aren’t the first images shared by Kosutami. Just a couple of months ago they posted snaps detailing a new HomePod smart speaker in which the simple LEDs of previous models had been replaced by an LCD touchscreen.

In case you have concluded that this is merely another of Apple’s many prototype oddities never intended for retail, the existence of this HomePod B720 has since been verified by 9to5Mac as something that’s being actively worked on by Apple.

This is no mere experiment, in other words, but a likely product. Indeed, its near-finished state would suggest that it’s about ready for prime time.

We’re big fans of the current HomePod 2, having awarded it a 4.5 star review for its “fantastic sound, immersive Spatial Audio and the ability to fill a room with ease”.

If you’re well set-up in the Apple ecosystem, with an iPhone, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Music subscription, it’s quite simply the best smart speaker that you can buy right now.