Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple design chief leaving to work on AI products with Jony Ive

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple’s chief product designer is leaving the company to go and work on new AI products with former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

That’s the claim being made by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who has a pretty solid tack record on such things.

According to the report, Apple’s Tang Tan will leave his position overseeing Apple’s iPhone and Watch hardware design to work for LoveFrom, the design consultancy company Jony Ive left Apple to set up back in 2019.

Interestingly, it seems Tan is being signed up to work with Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman on a new artificial intelligence hardware project for the home.

More than 20 former Apple employees have joined the company since its inception. It’s a somewhat concerning time for Apple, which has seen a number of experienced designers jumping ship of late. That included Ive’s own successor, Evans Hankey, who left Apple earlier in 2023.

The company’s next big design gamble is expected to be seen in January when it launches the Apple Vision Pro. This pricey ($3,499) mixed reality headset will be the latest to attempt to sell the public on the idea of virtual reality in the home.

It’ll be the company’s first major entry into a new product category since the Apple Watch introduced it to the smartwatch market back in 2015.

That one went pretty well, of course, but the elevated pricing and the potentially isolating nature of the Apple Vision Pro – not to mention the challenging optics involved in actually wearing the thing – means that its success is far from assured.

You might like…

Amazon will start showing Prime Video users ads next month

Amazon will start showing Prime Video users ads next month

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Apple lodges appeal against Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 ban

Apple lodges appeal against Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 ban

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
How to stream Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime for free

How to stream Man United vs Aston Villa on Amazon Prime for free

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool for free on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
How to watch The King’s Speech 2023 on TV and online

How to watch The King’s Speech 2023 on TV and online

Chris Smith 2 days ago
How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023

How to watch Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words