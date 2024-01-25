Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple could still charge developers for sideloading in EU

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is still planning to charge developers even with EU laws soon enabling the circumvention of the App Store through sideloading.

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act means that from March, Apple will be forced to allow the ‘sideloading’ of apps from alternative app stores in the EU, as is already widely possible on Android devices. European iPhone users can expect iOS 17.4 to roll out with such a provision.

However, it seems Apple is not going to take that ruling lying down, and is reportedly planning to ensure that it’s still taking a hefty slice of app revenue. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple “plans to collect fees from developers that offer downloads outside of the App Store”, and will implement a review process for iPhone apps that are not sourced through official means.

Get the Galaxy S24 on contract with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6

Get the Galaxy S24 on contract with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6

This deal gets you the Galaxy S24 with double storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6 on a regular 100GB data contract.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Double storage, free Galaxy Watch 6
  • £29.99 a month, £99 up front
View Deal

Apple’s plans for such a review system have not been finalised, it seems. However, there does appear to be some form of recent precedent in the way that the company responded to a US ruling in its case against Epic Games.

Apple has changed its rules to allow app developers to link to third party payments. However, it requires developers to go through an approval process in order to attain that right, and it is limiting the way in which developers can notify their users of the provision.

More to the point, Apple will still require a payment on these external app purchases, at a rate of 12 percent for smaller developers and 27 percent for larger developers. It wants monthly reports from developers, and demands the right to audit their app transaction records.

You might like…

Google leaks the Asus Zenfone 11

Google leaks the Asus Zenfone 11

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colour is absolutely Mint

New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colour is absolutely Mint

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Pixel Feature Drop brings Circle to Search and Thermometer

Pixel Feature Drop brings Circle to Search and Thermometer

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Some Netflix UK users’ bill will go up £3 if they avoid ads

Some Netflix UK users’ bill will go up £3 if they avoid ads

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Cheaper entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped for 2024

Cheaper entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped for 2024

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Philips adds new headphones and soundbars for 2024

Philips adds new headphones and soundbars for 2024

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words