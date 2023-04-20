 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple could launch an iMac built out of a single sheet of glass

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to a recent patent, future iMacs could be built out of a single sheet of glass and could be able to project its display onto nearby surfaces.

According to a patent granted to Apple, the company may be working on iMacs made out of a single sheet of glass that could extend display space by projecting the display onto nearby surfaces. If that sounds like a major iMac upgrade straight out of science fiction, well, it kind of is, so we wouldn’t necessarily bank on this kind of iMac hitting store shelves anytime soon. Nonetheless, the tech behind this idea is certainly intriguing.

Via the patent’s documentation, an iMac is shown projecting its display onto the wall behind it, and apparently, “In some arrangements, the electronic device may be provided with projecting displays that help enhance the area used for providing a user with visual output.” The patent goes on to say, “The rear housing wall may have a glass portion or another transparent structure through which image sensors and other optical sensors receive light.”

This suggests that the back of future iMacs would be made of glass as well, making the entire computer, effectively, a sheet of glass with some hardware inside. Naturally, all of this is speculation, and this particular patent doesn’t exactly reveal what Apple’s future plans are and merely the basic idea behind a concept Apple has, at one point, considered.

Either way, an iMac that could project its display or one made out of a single sheet of glass is an awesome concept. While tech companies routinely patent tech that never actually gets made, new products that seem too good to be true do sometimes come out, so make sure to keep an eye out for an iMac like the one described in this patent in the coming years.

You might like…

Details about Google’s foldable Pixel phone have leaked

Details about Google’s foldable Pixel phone have leaked

Ruben Circelli 3 mins ago
A Windows 11 security update is breaking some PC games

A Windows 11 security update is breaking some PC games

Ruben Circelli 53 mins ago
iPhone is reportedly capable of stopping one of the worst spyware attacks ever

iPhone is reportedly capable of stopping one of the worst spyware attacks ever

Ruben Circelli 1 hour ago
PSA: Avoid thieves seeing your iPhone passcode to avoid this awful scenario

PSA: Avoid thieves seeing your iPhone passcode to avoid this awful scenario

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Netflix Basic with Ads just sweetened the pot in a big way

Netflix Basic with Ads just sweetened the pot in a big way

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X and PS5 install sizes are quite ridiculous

Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X and PS5 install sizes are quite ridiculous

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.