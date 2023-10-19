Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple AirTag 2 could be delayed to 2025

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Apple AirTag 2 may be delayed to 2025, according to a new tip.

Analyst and trusted source of Apple rumours Ming-Chi Kuo has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to make highlight some interesting claims about Apple’s follow-up to the original AirTag.

According to Kuo, Apple’s second-gen item tracker may not enter mass production until 2025. Considering the AirTag 2 was originally tipped to launch around about now, in late 2023, that represents a considerable delay.

Kuo doesn’t expand on the reasons behind this claim, but it has been posted as a direct follow-up to a tweet he issued back in August. In this previous post, Kuo claimed that AirTag 2 production had slipped to late 2024, so this represents the latest in a line of delays.

The analyst also noted at the time that the AirTag 2’s development has become wrapped up in Apple’s spatial computing push. With Apple’s oft-delayed Vision Pro mixed reality headset serving as the core of that spatial computing push, it figures that any other device with a major spatial computing element would be delayed too.

Kuo also noted that the original AirTag wasn’t exactly a runaway smash hit for Apple, but has steadily built up sales momentum over time. Apple may not have felt impelled to issue a follow-up until it was convinced that it was onto a winner.

We rated the original Apple AirTag highly in our review, scoring 4 out of 5 and calling it “a handy, well made device that makes it quick and easy to track down your keys when they get caught behind the cushions of your sofa”. There was (and indeed is) definitely room for improvement though, so an AirTag 2 makes sense.

