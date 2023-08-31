Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Accessory maker Anker has announced a new range of MagGo wireless charging accessories with support for the new Qi2 standard.

Anker’s new seven-strong product line features a variety of wireless chargers, powerbanks, and wireless magnetic pads. It’s crowned by a new 8-in-1 magnetic charging station (pictured below).

Anker 8-in-1 Qi2 charger

All support 15W ultra-fast magnetic wireless charging through the Qi2 standard. That promises to halve wireless charging times compared to the previous generation. Anker’s MultiProtect and ActiveShield 2.0 technologies will apparently safeguard your devices during these rapid wireless charging sessions.

According to Anker, these new MagGo products will be the first fully compliant Qi2-compatible products to market, though they haven’t shared any specific news on availability or indeed pricing as yet.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced its new Qi2 standard back in January as a universal wireless charging follow-up to the popular Qi. In short, if you use a generic wireless charging set-up, it probably uses Qi, so the follow-up is big news.

Anker 3-in-1 Qi2 charger

The major news with Qi2 is that it will essentially bring Apple’s MagSage magnetic wireless charging system to the masses. The WPC has worked with Apple (which is a member) to develop Qi2, which will feature a new Magnetic Power Profile that aligns the charger with the device. This will bolster energy efficiency and enable manufacturers to safely crank up charging speeds to 15W.

While Anker hasn’t gone into specifics on availability, the WPC predicted that the first Qi2 chargers would hit the market some time around the 2023 holiday season. If Anker’s products are to be first to market, then, you can probably expect to see them over the next few months.

You might like…

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
PlayStation Plus prices are increasing, so lock in your rate for another year now

PlayStation Plus prices are increasing, so lock in your rate for another year now

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Google leaks Pixel 8 Pro – and perhaps Pixel Watch 2

Google leaks Pixel 8 Pro – and perhaps Pixel Watch 2

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.