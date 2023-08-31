Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Accessory maker Anker has announced a new range of MagGo wireless charging accessories with support for the new Qi2 standard.

Anker’s new seven-strong product line features a variety of wireless chargers, powerbanks, and wireless magnetic pads. It’s crowned by a new 8-in-1 magnetic charging station (pictured below).

All support 15W ultra-fast magnetic wireless charging through the Qi2 standard. That promises to halve wireless charging times compared to the previous generation. Anker’s MultiProtect and ActiveShield 2.0 technologies will apparently safeguard your devices during these rapid wireless charging sessions.

According to Anker, these new MagGo products will be the first fully compliant Qi2-compatible products to market, though they haven’t shared any specific news on availability or indeed pricing as yet.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced its new Qi2 standard back in January as a universal wireless charging follow-up to the popular Qi. In short, if you use a generic wireless charging set-up, it probably uses Qi, so the follow-up is big news.

The major news with Qi2 is that it will essentially bring Apple’s MagSage magnetic wireless charging system to the masses. The WPC has worked with Apple (which is a member) to develop Qi2, which will feature a new Magnetic Power Profile that aligns the charger with the device. This will bolster energy efficiency and enable manufacturers to safely crank up charging speeds to 15W.

While Anker hasn’t gone into specifics on availability, the WPC predicted that the first Qi2 chargers would hit the market some time around the 2023 holiday season. If Anker’s products are to be first to market, then, you can probably expect to see them over the next few months.