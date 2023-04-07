 large image

Android apps to give users option to delete account data

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Android’s Play Store is set to get an update that will require developers to give users an option to delete their accounts and any associated personal data.

Right now, with apps on the Play Store, when you delete an app, the developer of the app may still be holding onto your account information. However, Google has unveiled a new policy where, starting in 2024, Play Store app developers will have to give users a clear way to remove their personal data.

The basic requirement is going to be that developers will need to allow users to delete their accounts as well as well as any associated personal data both within the app as well as provide a way to do so outside of the app, like via a web browser. However, this policy isn’t going to guarantee that all personal data will be removed at your request.

Google has a clause that allows developers to retain some data for “legitimate reasons” like security, fraud protection, and regulatory compliance. If this sounds vague, don’t worry too much, because any app that keeps data for one of those legitimate reasons will be required to outline what data is kept and why.

Apple’s App Store, since June 2022, has already required developers to give users the option to delete their accounts, so this new policy from Google is something of playing catch-up. The plan is for this new data policy to go live sometime in early 2024; however, Google notes that developers can file for an extension that’s set to last until May 2024. So, either way, you will have to wait a while before you have control over your data in Play Store apps.

More control over your private information is always a win in today’s world, but we’ll all have to wait and see if there ends up being any loopholes in Google’s new policy when it comes to user data on the Play Store.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

